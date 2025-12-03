New Delhi [India], December 3 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Thailand's Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow held a bilateral meeting here in the national capital on Monday and discussed ways to expand the strategic partnership between the two countries, along with promoting security cooperation, the Thai Foreign Ministry shared in an official statement.

As per the Ministry, "both sides discussed ways to expand Strategic Partnership and promote cooperation on security issues, especially maritime security and addressing the threat of online scams. The Thai side invited India to join the International Conference on Global Partnerships to Combat Online Scams, which Thailand will host during 17 - 18 December 2025 in Bangkok."

The statement further noted, "Both sides also exchanged views on strategic issues in the region of common interest, especially promotion of peace in Myanmar and peaceful resolution of the border situation between Thailand and Cambodia, while encouraging Cambodia to cooperate with Thailand on demining along the border."

On Tuesday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar held a bilateral meeting with his visiting Thai counterpart Sihasak Phuangketkeow, during which he emphasised the long-standing friendship between the two nations, calling Thailand "a very important" maritime neighbour of India.

According to the Thailand Ministry of Foreign Affairs, both sides welcomed the progress of Thailand-India cooperation in areas of mutual interest and benefit.

These areas include political cooperation, bilateral and multilateral trade and investment, connectivity, startups, science, technology, innovation and space, according to the Thailand Ministry statement.

Moreover, Thailand's Foreign Minister requested India's support for Thailand's interest in joining BRICS during India's Chairmanship of BRICS in 2026.Both sides also discussed foreign policies amidst current geopolitical challenges. Thailand reiterates its readiness to cooperate with India in various multilateral frameworks to strengthen regional integration.

S Jaishankar stressed the need to exchange "views on pressing issues regularly," and discussed Myanmar.

Earlier, the Thai Minister had called for deeper cooperation between the two countries to combat a surge in transnational cyber-scam networks and called for urgent coordinated action with India to counter the rapid expansion of cyber-scam syndicates operating along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia.

In an interaction with ANI, the minister raised alarm over the rapid spread of cyber-scam operations along Thailand's borders with Myanmar and Cambodia, describing the problem as "becoming more serious."

He revealed that during a recent crackdown on scam syndicates, over 1,000 Indian nationals fled to Thailand, prompting the Thai authorities to provide emergency assistance. Many more, he noted, are believed to be trapped in scam hubs run by criminal networks across the region.

Calling cyber scams a shared threat, he stressed that "Thailand and India will have to work together," adding that broader regional and international cooperation is essential.

During the bilateral meeting, both sides discussed joint efforts to address emerging threats, including online scams and assistance to Indian victims. (ANI)

