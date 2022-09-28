Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): White House National Security Advisor Jack Sullivan on Wednesday met External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and discussed a myriad of issues including US-India strategic partnership, the Ukraine war and a free and open Indo-Pacific amid Chinese assertiveness in the region.

"Met today with Indian External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar to discuss our shared efforts to deepen the U.S.-India strategic partnership, mitigate the impacts of Russia's war in Ukraine, and advance a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific," tweeted Sullivan.

Also Read | US Consumer Confidence Index Rise to 108 in September 2022 As Gas Prices Keep Falling.

Responding to Sullivan, Jaishankar tweeted, "Good to meet US National Security Advisor @JakeSullivan46. Discussed the Ukraine conflict and its repercussions, the Indo-Pacific situation, South Asia and the Gulf. Exchanged views on addressing the current global economic volatility."

"Sullivan and Jaishankar reviewed progress in the US-India strategic partnership and exchanged views on global and regional priorities, including the implications of Russia's aggression against Ukraine and its impact on food and energy insecurity around the world," read a White House press release.

Also Read | Bangladesh: Death Toll Rises to 61 After Boat Sinks in Karatoya River in Panchagarh; Few Still Missing.

NSA Sullivan also said that he is looking forward to India's G20 presidency.

Both of them also discussed approaches to promoting debt sustainability and advancing a free, open, secure, and prosperous Indo-Pacific.

Earlier on Monday, US Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo met Jaishankar to discuss the US-India commercial relationship and welcomed the government of India's participation in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF).

The US Secretary also appreciated Jaishankar's views on IPEF going forward and emphasized the need for an ambitious and high-standard outcome as she underlined working closely with India in the discussions ahead, the official statement by the US Department of Commerce read.

The talks between the two ministers also covered resilient supply chains, high technology cooperation, semiconductors and business promotion in Washington as Jaishankar is in the US on a 10-day visit to hold bilateral consultations with several US cabinet ministers.

Notably, Jaishankar also met US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin at the Pentagon where he was welcomed in an enhanced honour cordon ceremony on Monday.

The External Affairs Minister concluded the high-level United Nations General Assembly debate in New York on Saturday. Jaishankar was in New York from September 18 to 24.

IPEF, a group of 13 countries, is a multilateral economic framework. Since its launch in May launch, IPEF countries have engaged in intensive discussions to scope out each pillar of the Framework.

The Indo-Pacific Economic Framework for Prosperity (IPEF) was launched jointly by the USA and other partner countries of the Indo-Pacific region on May 23, 2022, in Tokyo.

India joined the IPEF and Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the launch event along with US President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and other leaders from partner countries. Previously, virtual Ministerial Meetings were held immediately after the launch on May 23 and thereafter from July 26-27, 2022. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)