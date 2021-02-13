Washington [US], February 13 (ANI): John Thune, the number two Republican Senator in the US, on Friday indicated that he could be open to censuring former President Donald Trump depending on how the resolution was framed.

According to The Hill, when he was asked about censuring Trump, Thune indicated that there are some proposals on the matter but noted that it would need to be effective.

"I know there are a couple of resolutions out there. ... I've seen a couple of resolutions at least that I think could attract some support," Thune told reporters.

When asked if he was saying the resolutions could get support from him, he added: "Yeah."

The Hill reported that Senator Tim Kaine has drafted a censure resolution that would also include language from the 14th Amendment, which he hopes could be used to bar Trump from holding office in the future.

However, Thune appeared to indicate that a resolution that also works in the 14th Amendment was largely a non-starter. Some Democrats and legal experts have floated Section Three of the amendment as a way to block Trump's path without formally convicting him in the impeachment trial.

"I don't think ... those will go anywhere," Thune said.

Talks of trying to censure Trump has circulated in the Senate for weeks as it's become increasingly clear that his second impeachment trial will end with the former president being acquitted.

Trump is undergoing the trial for his role in inciting the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol last week. However, the upper chamber in Congress is unlikely to secure the two-thirds majority necessary to convict Trump that would bar him from holding office again.

However, only six Republicans voted that the trial itself was constitutional earlier this year. The Senate determined on Tuesday on a 56-to-44 vote that it has jurisdiction to try former president. (ANI)

