Sarajevo [Bosnia and Herzegovina], July 14 (ANI/FENA): Deputy Minister of Defense of Bosnia and Herzegovina for Politics and Plans Mijo Kresic received on Wednesday Turkish Military Attache Colonel Mustafa Sitki Tatar, with whom he discussed bilateral cooperation between the Ministries of Defense and Armed Forces of Bosnia and Herzegovina and te Republic of Turkey.

Kresic stressed that the role of the Republic of Turkey in supporting defense system reform, equipping and modernizing as well as maintaining a secure and stable environment is very important.

He especially pointed out that the cooperation between the two countries is good and that the Republic of Turkey, as a NATO member, is a respectable partner on BiH's path to the EU and NATO integration.

Brigadier Tatar thanked Deputy Kresic for the reception, emphasizing that the Republic of Turkey will continue to provide support to BiH, as evidenced by the recently signed Agreement on Military-Financial Cooperation between the Council of Ministers of BiH and the Government of the Republic of Turkey and the Implementation Protocol on Financial Assistance between the Council of Ministers of BiH and the Government of the Republic of Turkey, which provides 200 million Turkish lira (45 million KM) to the Ministry of Defense and the Armed Forces of BiH.

Tatar stressed the importance of improving cooperation in the field of education of AFBiH cadets at military academies in the Republic of Turkey, and stressed that it will be available for all future projects of bilateral cooperation between the two ministries, the Ministry of Defense said. (ANI/FENA)

