A Kashmiri girl refugee carries a stone to help her father to build a wall in the Neelum Valley near Kamsar camp some 10 km (6 miles) north of the earthquake-devastated city of Muzaffarabad in Pakistan occupied Kashmir (Photo/Reuters)

Jeddah [Saudi Arabia], October 29 (ANI): The General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) once again raked up Jammu and Kashmir in a statement, as it advocated for people's "right to self-determination".

The OIC General Secretariat released a statement on Monday in which they reiterated "full solidarity with the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their legitimate quest for the right to self-determination".

Also Read | Northern Lights To Be Visible in US: Rare Aurora Borealis To Dazzle Skies Tonight, Check the List of States in Viewing Zone.

"The General Secretariat, in accordance with the relevant resolutions of the Islamic Summit and the Council of Foreign Ministers, reaffirms its unwavering and full support for the people of Jammu and Kashmir in their just struggle for their fundamental human rights, including their inalienable right to self-determination. It also urges India to respect the fundamental human rights of the people of Jammu and Kashmir," the statement read.

The statement further read, "The General Secretariat also stresses the need for a final settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with relevant UN Security Council resolutions and reiterates its call on the international community to ensure the implementation of these resolutions."

Also Read | Hurricane Melissa: 'Storm of the Century' Makes Landfall in Jamaica As Island Braces for Huge Damage (Watch Videos).

However, the OIC remain mum on many issues like the Pakistan attack in Kabul, the killing of Afghan cricketers by Pakistan and the illegal disappearances of Baloch people by Pakistani authorities. The OIC also failed to take notice of the recent protests in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir against the Shehbaz Sharif government.

Earlier, European writer and expert on West Asia affairs, Michael Arizanti, has sharply criticised the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and Arab states for turning a blind eye to killings in Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK), accusing global powers and Islamic nations of "shameful hypocrisy" in ignoring state violence against Kashmiri Muslims.

In a blog published in the Times of Israel, Arizanti compared the muted response to civilian deaths in PoK with global outrage over Gaza, questioning why "the death of a Palestinian in Gaza is a global headline, but the death of a Kashmiri Muslim in Muzaffarabad is a footnote."

"The OIC, so quick to issue statements against India whenever an incident occurs in Jammu and Kashmir, has not uttered a single word about the massacre in PoK. Not one," he wrote. "Where are the imams, the scholars, the ministers who thunder about Gaza every Friday? The hypocrisy is as transparent as it is shameful."

At least 10 people were killed and more than 100 injured as Pakistani forces opened fire on protesters demanding affordable electricity and flour in Muzaffarabad, Dheerkot, Rawalakot and Mirpur, Arizanti noted.

"The massacre of Muslim civilians in PoK has barely stirred a whisper. The selective outrage is deafening," Arizanti wrote, accusing both Western and Islamic nations of double standards. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)