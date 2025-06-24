Dublin [Ireland], June 24 (ANI): On the 40th anniversary of the 1985 Kanishka bombing, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Monday described the attack as a "crime against humanity" and reaffirmed India's call for zero tolerance towards terrorism.

Speaking after a memorial ceremony in Ireland, Puri reflected on the global impact of the tragedy and emphasised the need for a united international response against acts of terror.

"I have had a long professional association with issues relating to terrorism... An act of terror which has the impact of taking away innocent lives cannot be justified, no matter how deep our differences are... When I was the Chair of the counter-terrorism committee, we established the zero-tolerance norm... Terror is a crime against humanity because a terrorist takes away the most fundamental right of all, the right to life," Puri said.

Reflecting on the international solidarity expressed at the event, he noted the common sentiments shared by global leaders. "When we gathered in the solemn ceremony earlier today, the sentiment that was expressed, not only by the Prime Minister of Ireland, but also by all the visiting ministers from Canada, expressed a similar sentiment. I was particularly struck by one of the invitees who spoke, Ambassador Bob Sierre, the current Canadian Permanent Representative to the United Nations in New York... The 1985 bombing was an act of hate; it was a crime. It was a bomb planted in Canada. There can be no justification, and that is much our stand," he added.

It was a disturbing incident of the year 1985, when Air India Flight 182, operating on the Montreal-London-Delhi-Mumbai route, on 23 June, disintegrated over the Atlantic Ocean as a result of an explosion from a bomb planted by Canada-based terrorists.

The incident happened en route from Montreal to London. The remnants of the aircraft fell into the sea off the coast of Ireland, killing all 329 people on board, including 268 Canadian citizens, 27 British citizens, and 22 Indian citizens.

Puri also visited the memorial dedicated to the victims of the bombing and paid tributes.

The Indian delegation attending the anniversary event in Ireland was led by Puri and included BJP leaders and lawmakers such as Delhi MLA Arvinder Singh Lovely, Uttar Pradesh Minister Baldev Singh Aulakh, Rajasthan MLA Gurveer Singh Brar, Jammu & Kashmir MLA Narinder Singh Raina, Uttarakhand MLA Trilok Singh Cheema, BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh, and India's Ambassador to Ireland, Akhilesh Mishra.

The ceremony was attended by Irish Prime Minister Micheal Martin, Canadian Minister of Public Safety Gary Anandasangaree, local Irish officials, first responders, and families of victims, all coming together in solemn remembrance. (ANI)

