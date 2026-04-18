Melbourne [Australia], April 18 (ANI/WAM): One person was killed while another was seriously injured after a speeding vehicle struck a group of people near a comic exhibition in Melbourne, south-east Australia on Saturday.

Melbourne Police said the vehicle veered onto the pavement and hit two pedestrians, one of whom died at the scene, where thousands of exhibition visitors were present.

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The other was taken to the hospital with serious injuries. Police added that a man has been detained and is being questioned, while the circumstances of the incident remain unclear. (ANI/WAM)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)