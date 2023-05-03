Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Kathmandu, May 3 (PTI) A Nepali labourer has died while two Indian workers were injured by falling rocks inside an under-construction hydropower project in the country's Koshi province, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday night at the 900 MW Arun III Hydropower Project's audit-2 tunnel in the Sankhuwasabha District.

The 27-year-old Nepali labourer died on Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment at the Sankhuwasabha District Hospital, police said.

Two Indian nationals from Guwahati in Assam, who were working on the site sustained injuries in the incident.

They were identified as Samamati Walita, 23, and Saimuddin Ali, 23 and are currently undergoing medical treatment at the district hospital, according to the police.

The Arun II Hydropower Project is being constructed by India's Satluj Jal Vidyut Nigam and more than 300 workers, including those from Nepal and India, have been hired for its construction. PTI SBP

