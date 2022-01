Seoul [South Korea], January 21 (ANI/Sputnik): One person was trapped inside a burning battery factory in the South Korean city of Cheongju, media reported on Friday.

According to Yonhap News Agency, the fire started at 3 p.m. local time (08:00 GMT).

Firefighters reportedly managed to rescue two other persons. However, one other person was trapped inside the factory when he fell, the newspaper said.

In total, 16 fire trucks with 40 workers have since been dispatched to the scene. However, according to the media, rescuers faced challenges in accessing the building wreathed in columns of black smoke.

Local authorities and firefighters believe the cause of the fire was an explosion. (ANI/Sputnik)

