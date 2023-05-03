London, May 3 (PTI) The operation to secure the Coronation ceremony of King Charles III and Queen Camilla, known as Golden Orb, will be one of the largest security operations ever mounted in London with as many as 11,500 officers on duty for the mega event, Scotland Yard said on Wednesday.

The Metropolitan Police said there will be more than 29,000 police officer deployments over the course of this week in the lead up to Coronation Day on Saturday and the rest of the long celebratory Bank Holiday weekend, which runs until Monday.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt: Russia Warns of Retaliation After Ukraine Attacks Kremlin, Video of Drone Attack Goes Viral; Moscow Says President Not Hurt in ‘Terrorist Attack’.

A proverbial ring of steel is expected to be in place in the UK capital as thousands of Londoners and visitors turn out to enjoy the "once in a lifetime moment of national significance and pride".

The Met said it has been planning for Operation Golden Orb for many months and will be using facial recognition and other specialist units to ensure public safety.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin Assassination Attempt: Foiled an Alleged Drone Attack by Ukraine on Kremlin, Says Russia.

"We want Londoners and visitors coming to the city to enjoy this historic and momentous occasion safely and securely," said Met Police Deputy Assistant Commissioner Ade Adelekan.

"On Coronation Day we will have the largest one-day mobilisation of officers seen in decades with just over 11,500 officers on duty. The weekend promises to be a spectacular celebration and the Met Police is honoured to be policing such an internationally important event across the capital,” he said.

He said the Met Police has a long history of policing such events and will be drawing upon its diverse expertise from across the organisation, using officers and specialist units to keep people safe. It comes a day after a male suspect was arrested at the gates of Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening after throwing shotgun cartridges into the palace grounds. The force has ruled out a terrorism link with the incident, which necessitated a controlled explosion on the suspect's bag.

"London is one of the most exciting and diverse cities in the world and throughout the celebrations, we will be at the heart of and doing all we can to be connected with the people and communities we serve. Our officers are here to help you, if you feel like something doesn't look right please speak with us,” added Adelekan.

Led by a highly experienced command team who have also been involved in delivering other recent significant events, the "multi-layered" security operation will include officers lining the processional route, managing crowds and road closures, protecting high profile individuals, and carrying out searches with specialist teams.

There will also be officers from dog unit, firearms unit, marine support, and Special Constabulary ready to respond to any incident or crime.

"We intend to use facial recognition technology in central London. The watch list will be focused on those whose attendance on Coronation Day would raise public protection concerns, including those wanted for offences or have an outstanding warrant for arrest issued by the courts, or those under relevant offender management programmes in order to keep the public safe,” the Met Police said.

"Our tolerance for any disruption, whether through protest or otherwise, will be low. We will deal robustly with anyone intent on undermining this celebration,” it warned.

Outside central London, people will be enjoying around 1,800 registered events and local officers alongside cadets and volunteers will be in their local communities to assist at several street parties.

The Met Police, the UK's largest police force, will be assisted by the British Transport Police, City of London Police, Thames Valley Police and also officers from other police forces around the UK.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)