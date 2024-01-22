Streaks of Light Seen in California. (Photo Credits: Video Grab)

Dublin [Ireland], January 22 (ANI/WAM): Airlines cancelled 102 flights in and out of Dublin airport on Sunday due to a storm that was forecast to rage for the rest of the day, Reuters reported, citing airport operator.

Storm Isha had also forced 24 aborted landings by 1700 GMT, while 27 flights opted to divert to other airports, Dublin Airport said in a post on social media platform X.

Also Read | Chinese President Xi Jinping Signs Order to Promulgate Revised Regulations on Military Legislation.

Ireland's national meteorological service Met Eireann issued an orange weather warning early on Sunday for most of the country, including Dublin, meaning the winds could significantly impact people, property and activity in an area.

Amsterdam's Schiphol Airport cancelled 130 flights scheduled for Monday as a preventive measure because of strong winds expected when Storm Isha reaches the Netherlands, the airport said on Sunday. (ANI/WAM)

Also Read | US Presidential Elections 2024: Donald Trump Welcomes Ron DeSantis' Decision To End Presidential Campaign, Nikki Haley Left Sole Challenger.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)