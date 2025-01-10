Beijing, Jan 10 (PTI) In the last 75 years, more than 20 earthquakes above 6.0 magnitude have hit the Lhasa block, where lay the epicentre of this week's quake in southern Tibet.

Tuesday's quake was caused by a northward compression from the Indian Ocean plate and crustal movement of tectonic plates, according to the China Earthquake Networks Centre (CENC) here.

A total of 126 people were killed and 188 others injured, according to local authorities. The epicentre of the 6.8-magnitude earthquake that jolted Dingri county in Xigaze in Tibet Autonomous Region on Tuesday is located in the Lhasa block in the southern part of the Qinghai-Tibet Plateau, it said.

“Since 1950, 21 earthquakes above magnitude 6 have happened in the Lhasa block, with a maximum magnitude of 6.9,” the CENC said.

“The quake happened because of an extensional rupture and release of energy within the Lhasa block. It happened following a northward compression from the Indian Ocean plate and crustal movement, state-run China Daily reported quoting the Centre.

The northward compression from the Indian Ocean plate is the result of the Indian plate's collision with the Eurasian plate. This collision is responsible for the formation of the Himalayas.

The quake occurred at 9:05 am (Beijing time) on Tuesday and its epicentre was in the county's Tsogo township, where approximately 6,900 people live within a 20-kilometer radius.

