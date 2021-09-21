Khartoum [Sudan], September 21 (ANI): Over 40 officers who were involved in planning an attempted coup in Sudan were detained on Tuesday.

A Sudanese government officer informed about the arrest of the 40 officers in Khartoum, reported Sputnik citing AL Jazeera.

The Sudanese army curbed the coup attempt, by blocking several roads leading to the parliament building using the tanks.

The tanks blocked roads to Omdurman Bridge in Khartoum, which is close to the parliament building, reported Sputnik citing al-Mayadeen.

"There was an attempt to stage a military coup; military intelligence tracked the military who attempted the coup today. They were under surveillance for a long time and were detained as soon as they took their first real steps aimed at staging a coup," reported Sputnik citing a high-ranking military source. (ANI)

