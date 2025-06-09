Peshawar, Jun 9 (PTI) At least 53 people were killed and 50 injured in various incidents across Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province during the three-day Eid ul-Adha holidays, authorities said on Monday.

Rescue 1122 responded to 1,999 emergencies and provided medical aid to 1,897 people during the holidays, according to the provincial emergency service's Director General Shah Fahad.

Giving a breakdown of the fatalities, Fahad said that 13 people were killed in the provincial capital Peshawar.

He added that 14 people were killed in Mardan districts, two each in Dera Ismail Khan, Abbottabad, Bannu, Buner, and Battagram districts, three each in Nowshera, Bajaur, and Kurram districts, four in Haripur district, and one each in North Waziristan, Kohat, and Khyber district.

Fahad said that Rescue 1122 responded to 418 emergencies in Peshawar alone, including 43 road accidents, 338 medical emergencies, 20 fire incidents, eight shooting incidents, and 11 other recovery cases.

Across the province, patients received initial medical aid and subsequent transfer to hospitals for 1,400 medical emergencies. A total of 431 patients were transferred to hospitals from Peshawar, he added.

During the three-day holidays, 349 traffic accidents occurred, with Peshawar accounting for the highest number at 43.

Additionally, 112 fire incidents of various natures were reported, along with six drowning incidents in rivers and dams.

Rescue 1122 also facilitated 82 recovery operations and 50 crime-related incidents, Fahad said.

