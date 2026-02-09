New Delhi, February 9: In a shocking incident, a minor was killed, and another young man was seriously injured in a stabbing that took place in the Moti Nagar area of Delhi on Sunday evening. The sequence of events began around 6:37 PM, when the Moti Nagar police station received a report that a minor was being rushed to the hospital without signs of life. Upon examination, medical personnel found a fatal stab wound located beneath the boy's right shoulder. Delhi Triple Murder Case: Man Mixes Dhatura With Food, Feeds It to Mother, Siblings Before Killing Them in Laxmi Nagar; Surrenders Before Police.

Shortly thereafter, at 7:50 PM, information was received about another injured person. Identified as Mohammad Danish, a 25-year-old male, he was found with a stab wound to the back. Danish was initially taken to Acharya Bhikshu Hospital for emergency treatment before being referred to a higher-level medical facility to address the severity of his injuries. He is currently being treated at AIIMS Trauma Centre, with his condition being monitored closely. Both incidents reportedly occurred in a DDA park near DLF Moti Nagar, a popular area frequented by locals. Eyewitness accounts have yet to be fully established, as the police urge anyone with information to come forward. Murder Over Loud Music During New Year Celebrations; 50-Year-Old Tailor Fatally Stabbed After Noise Complaint in Delhi’s Lal Bagh.

The motive behind the stabbings remains unclear. As the story develops, more details are anticipated regarding the investigation and the recovery of the injured victim. According to the Delhi Police, cases are being registered, and further investigation is underway.

