Dhaka [Bangladesh], July 13 (ANI): A report pubished by Road Safety Foundation shows that more than 500 people have lost their lives in road accidents in Bangladesh last month, reported Dhaka Tribune.

According to the report, 516 people have died while 812 sustained serious injuries throughout 559 separate instances of road accidents throughout the nation in June, and that close to 34 per cent of the death toll accounted for motorcycle-related accidents.

"To say that the situation is dire would be an understatement," reported Dhaka Tribune.

Although a lot of legislation and policies have enacted to try and curb the number of road accidents but they have resulted in next to no reductions in their frequency.

Moreover, such accidents, which are happening again and again, are driven by reckless drivers, often without licenses, who have no business operating such vehicles.

Adding to that, the bus companies all but encourages reckless driving, which lead to so many people losing their lives on the roads, and the slightest hint of regulations often results in agitation from bus company owners and drivers alike, as per Dhaka Tribune.

This behaviour leads to the status quo being kept intact. While another problem that is seemingly unaddressed, that contributes to road accidents, is the number of unfit vehicles still being allowed to ply our roads and highways, according to Dhaka Tribune.

However, the Road Transport Act of 2018 has been in effect for years now, but the news on unsafe roads and highways continue to surge at an alarming rate with no such implementations of the relevant laws.

Demanding safer roads and highways is a basic requirement that the government needs to fulfill, otherwise everything achieved as a nation threatens to be lost, reported Dhaka Tribune. (ANI)

