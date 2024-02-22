Kathmandu [Nepal], February 22 (ANI): Over one thousand signatures demanding the Hindu state has been collected from attendees of the General Meeting or Mahasamiti Baithak of Nepali Congress and submitted to party president Sher Bahadur Deuba.

As per the "Vedic Sanatan Hindu Rastra establishment campaign" started by leaders within the party to raise voice and support to declaring Nepal a Hindu state, a total of 1061 signatures have been collected.

Also Read | US President Joe Biden's Pet Dog Bit Secret Service Agents 24 Times: Report.

"The collected signatures also have been submitted to Party president Sher Bahadur Deuba by Shankar Bhandari, coordinator and central member of the campaign, at the conclusion of the meeting today (Thursday)," Lokesh Dhakal, coordinator of the campaign confirmed.

Amongst those signatories, 42 are the central members of Nepal's largest party in the parliament which includes former General Secretary, Shashank Koirala, as per Dhakal in a conversation with ANI.

Also Read | Israel-Hamas War: Israeli Strikes in Gaza Kill 48 As Fears Mount Over Humanitarian Crisis and West Bank Violence.

The campaign workers initiated the signature collection process with the commencement of the Mahasamiti meeting on February 19. Positioned outside the Mahasamiti Committee meeting venue at Sunrise Hall in Godawari, Lalitpur, the campaign leaders set up a tent to collect signatures. However, the agenda for a Hindu nation was not deliberated upon during the Mahasamiti meeting.

During the previous Mahasamiti meeting, 714 individuals expressed their support for a Hindu nation by signing a petition, which was then submitted to the party president. Additionally, 22 central members presented their signatures to President Deuba, urging for the inclusion of the Hindu nation agenda in the Mahasamiti meeting discussions. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)