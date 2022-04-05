Berlin, Apr 5 (AP) Germany's overall crime rate continues to decline, but the country has seen a steep increase in the distribution of child pornography and cybercrime.

The distribution of child pornography in Germany more than doubled last year, going up 108.8 per cent in 2021 compared to the year before, the country's top security officials said Tuesday at a news conference on the country's annual crime statistics report.

“The appalling extent of sexualized violence against children is a clear mandate for me to take action with all possible consequences,” German Interior Minister Nancy Faeser told reporters in Berlin.

“Combating the sexual abuse of children and the dissemination of heinous abuse photos and videos via the Internet is a top priority,” the minister added, vowing that she would further strengthen the Federal Criminal Police Office and increase the pressure to investigate those crimes.

Faeser said the government is also working on improving the analysis of data, including through the use of artificial intelligence, to combat child pornography and its distribution.

As in past years, the number of cybercrimes has continued to grow. In 2021, 146,363 cases were recorded, an increase of 12.1 per cent compared to the year before.

“The number of cybercrime cases has roughly doubled since 2015,” said Holger Muench, the head of the country's Federal Criminal Police Office. “In order to keep pace, we need to quickly drive the digital transformation in policing.”

Overall, Germany has seen a decline of crime since 2017. In 2021, 5,047,860 criminal offenses were recorded, a decrease of 4.9 per cent compared to the previous year.

A total of 1,892,003 suspects were identified, three quarters of them male.

In violent crime, the number of cases fell 6.8 per cent to 164,646. (AP)

