Washington, DC [US], April 8 (ANI): The 'Overseas Friends of BJP' in the US organised a "Modi ka Parivar March" on Sunday at iconic places in over 16 cities, supporting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's re-election and the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) winning over 400 seats in the upcoming general elections in India.

'Overseas Friends of BJP' in the USA is a key organisation that seeks to promote the policies and leadership of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) among the Indian diaspora in the United States.

In the capital city of Washington, DC, men, women, and children assembled at the reflection pond of Capitol Hill wearing "Modi ka Parivar March" T-shirts, holding flags of the BJP, the US, and India.

Supporters of PM Modi convened at the Washington Monument, showcasing placards with slogans like "Ab ki baar 400 parrrr", "Modi 3.0", and "Sikh Americans for Modi". The signs also featured messages like "Modi guarantee, India's 3rd largest economy", reflecting the demonstrators' aspirations tied to Modi's leadership, the organisation said in a press release.

"In a show of unity and support, a good number of people from across the San Francisco Bay Area convened at the iconic Golden Gate Bridge for the 'Modi Ka Parivar March' on April 7 at 11:00 AM (Pacific Daylight Time)," it added.

The "Modi ka Parivar March" showcased the deep-rooted respect and solidarity for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and the collective aspiration of "Abki Baar 400 Paar" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

Participants spanning all age groups, from young children to the elderly, gathered to express their unwavering support for Prime Minister Modi and his vision for India.

The marchers, adorned in saffron and carrying flags, banners, and placards, formed a sea of support as they made their way across the Golden Gate, symbolizing the bridge of solidarity and unity that PM Modi's leadership has built among Indians worldwide.

Furthermore, the 'Overseas Friends of BJP-USA' extend their heartfelt thanks to all the participants for making the march a resounding success and for demonstrating the power of unity and shared aspirations for India's triumphant return in the forthcoming elections with "Abki Baar 400 Paar."

The enthusiastic participation of such a diverse age group underscored the wide-reaching appeal and impact of PM Modi's governance and his vision for an inclusive, developed, and prosperous India.

The "Modi Ka Parivar March" not only provided a platform for the Indian community in the Bay Area to voice their support for PM Modi's re-election but also highlighted the strength and vibrancy of the Indian diaspora's engagement with the democratic process and their homeland's future.

The Lok Sabha elections will be held in seven phases beginning April 19. Nearly 96.8 crore people are eligible to cast their votes in the upcoming polls at over 12 lakh polling stations.

The election for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting April 19. The counting of votes will take place on June 4.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha election, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 303 seats, while the Indian National Congress (INC) managed to secure only 52 seats. (ANI)

