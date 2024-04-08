Riyadh, April 8: Muslims in Saudi Arabia and around the globe are preparing to celebrate Eid al-Fitr, the festival marking the conclusion of the fasting month of Ramadan, with the commencement of Shawwal. The exact date of Eid al-Fitr 2024 in Saudi Arabia is determined by the sighting of the moon, a tradition known as Chand Raat.

This year, the moon sighting for Shawwal is scheduled for April 8 in Saudi Arabia, where Ramadan began on March 11. Should the crescent moon be sighted on April 8, Eid al-Fitr will be joyously celebrated on April 9. However, if the moon eludes observation, the festivities will shift to April 10, following the completion of 30 days of Ramadan. Ramadan Explained: Why and How Do Muslims Fast? Are There Exemptions From Fasting? What Are Some Cultural and Social Traditions Associated With Ramadan?

Eid Moon Sighting 2024 in Saudi Arabia

NEWS | The Supreme Court calls upon all Muslims within the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to attempt to sight the Shawwal crescent moon. The Court has urged those who are able to observe the crescent moon, either with the naked eye or through visual aids, to approach the nearest court… pic.twitter.com/kBmwaBglph — 𝗛𝗮𝗿𝗮𝗺𝗮𝗶𝗻 (@HaramainInfo) April 8, 2024

The Islamic calendar follows a lunar system consisting of 12 months in a year, with Ramadan being the ninth month, culminating in Eid Al Fitr, signifying the end of Ramadan. In celebration of Eid Al Fitr, Saudi Arabia has announced paid holidays for public and private sector employees, six days off from Monday, April 8, including the weekend, until Saturday, April 13.

In contrast, Oman, Jordan, and Iran, which observed the start of Ramadan on March 12, will conduct their moon sighting on April 9. The crescent moon's sighting on this date will lead to Eid al-Fitr celebrations on April 10; otherwise, the observance will be on April 11. Ramadan and Lent Fasts Could Have Cardiovascular Benefits: Aligning Healthcare and Religious Practices.

Eid al-Fitr is a significant Muslim festival characterised by special prayers, community gatherings, and a spirit of forgiveness and gratitude. It is a time when Muslims come together to celebrate the end of a sacred period of reflection and fasting.

