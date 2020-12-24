Washington, Dec 24 (AP) US officials say they are on track to deliver 20 million vaccine doses by the first week of January, but how quickly those shots will get into arms isn't clear.

In a briefing with reporters Wednesday, Operation Warp Speed official Gen. Gus Perna said states are administering doses at a “good pace” and are “immunising quite a bit of people.”

But the chief science adviser for the US vaccine push added that vaccinating people is going “slower than we thought it would be.”

Data from the CDC says about 1 million doses had been administered as of Wednesday morning out of the 9.5 million doses delivered. However, Perna says there is a lag time in reporting the administration of shots.

The shipments are for vaccines made by Pfizer and partner BioNTech and Moderna. (AP)

