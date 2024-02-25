Islamabad [Pakistan], February 25 (ANI): The residents of Karachi have been becoming victims of outlaws, with 26 people, murdered by street criminals since the beginning of 2024, as reported by The News International.

Despite several policies initiated by the Sindh police department, the numbers have been rising.

Out of 26 people murdered by street criminals, a minor girl was also included.

However, observers and survivors asserted that the Karachi people have been failing in controlling street crime, with bandits roaming freely around the city, despite the presence of police officials on the streets, according to The News International.

Every day, the law and order situation in the city has been deteriorating with every passing day.

Reportedly, on Friday, a 2-year-old girl was shot dead in front of her father on their doorstep in Korangi.

The survivors of these crimes and their families have been failing to protect the residents of the city and have demanded that incompetent officers, especially the relevant SHOs, be sacked, as reported by The News International.

In the past two days, three people were killed and several injured during muggings.

In another incident, Sohrab Hussain, 50, was killed near Iqbal Market in Orangi Town, Sector 11. He was a passer-by who was shot dead by the suspects.

Moreover, two brothers were shot when they resisted a mugging attempt near the Banaras Bridge in Peerabad. Abdul Moiz, 20, was killed and his brother Abdul Mannan, 16, was seriously injured.

They were riding a motorcycle when a couple of motorcyclists tried to rob them and fired indiscriminately at their resistance, resulting in serious injuries to both brothers, according to The News International.

According to the observers, Sindh in general and Karachi in particular have been facing the ever-increasing menace of street crime over the past few years, resulting in a sharp increase in crimes of various dimensions.

However, the former governments claimed to improve the law-and-order situation but have been faced with the ground realities, with a large number of people having fallen prey to various criminals.

The recently elected government is yet to assume control of the province, but it has vowed to restore the past glory of the city by combating the menace of lawlessness, as reported by The News International.

Notably, Karachi has witnessed an unprecedented upsurge in street crime, especially the snatching of phones, cars and motorbikes.

Observers believed that the insufficient police strength, compounded with political interference in the police department, has resulted in a sharp increase in street crime.

According to them, the government needs to induct some 50,000 officials based on merit in order to overcome the increasing policing challenges, The News International reported. (ANI)

