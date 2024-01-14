Islamabad [Pakistan], January 14 (ANI): After Pakistan's Supreme Court revoked the Peshawar High Court (PHC) order reinstating 'bat' as the electoral symbol of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), the party announced that its candidates would contest elections independently, ARY News reported on Saturday.

The three-member bench led by CJP Qazi Faez Isa announced the verdict, dealing a big blow to the previous ruling party's hopes of retaining its symbol.

Speaking to media persons outside the court, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan said all the party candidates will contest the Feb 8 general elections independently. "We will issue a list of all our candidates with their election symbols," he said.

Gohar said the Supreme Court order was 'controversial' and left him 'deeply disappointed', adding that his party would challenge the Supreme Court's verdict.

"Whether we have the bat or not, the people are still us," the PTI chief said, noting that it was the court's duty to ensure that every person's basic rights are guaranteed.

He pointed out that the technical grounds on which the judgment was given were misread, claiming that contesting elections independently would open new doors of corruption.

Taking over the presser, PTI leader Barrister Ali Zafar said the party was anticipating the decision, and therefore, their preparations were complete.

"We will compete the February 8 with all-out force," he added.

Earlier, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf got back its 'bat' election symbol after the Peshawar High Court (PHC) nullified the Election Commission of Pakistan's (ECP) order stripping the party of using the 'bat' symbol, ARY News reported.

The PTI had moved the Peshawar High Court to challenge the ECP's decision declaring the intra-party election as null and void and revoking their electoral symbol "bat".

A two-member PHC bench comprising Justice Ijaz Anwar and Justice Arshad Ali announced the verdict.

The PHC while nullifying the order of the ECP, allowed the PTI to contest elections on 'bat' symbol. The verdict further directed the electoral body to upload the PTI's certificate on its website, as per ARY News. (ANI)

