Islamabad, Oct 20 (PTI) Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday urged the international community to get together to stop a brewing humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, which is now ruled by the Taliban.

Gen Bajwa made the appeal during his meeting with Stefano Pontecorvo, Senior Civil Representative NATO, who called on him at the army headquarters in Rawalpindi, the army said in a statement.

During their meeting, matters related to mutual interest, peace and stability in the region and the Afghanistan situation were discussed, it said.

"There is a need for global convergence on Afghanistan to avoid a humanitarian crisis,” Gen Bajwa said.

The visiting dignitary appreciated Pakistan's role in the Afghan situation including successful evacuation operations and efforts for regional stability.

He also assured to enhance cooperation with Pakistan on Afghanistan and regular engagement by the NATO countries for all bilateral issues.

Pakistan has been trying to convince the world to engage with the Taliban in Afghanistan as it fears a humanitarian crisis in the neighbouring country due to looming shortages of food and other essential commodities.

The Taliban seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

