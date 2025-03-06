Islamabad, Mar 6 (PTI) Pakistan's Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir on Thursday visited Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa following the foiled terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment by terrorists on Tuesday, in which five soldiers, 13 civilians and 16 attackers were killed.

The COAS lauded the role of the army in foiling the terrorist attack and promised to continue the fight against rebels until their elimination.

According to a statement by the army, the army chief was briefed about the ongoing operations and the overall security situation of the area.

While addressing the troops, the COAS lauded their heroic actions, recognising their swift and decisive response in neutralising the attackers and thwarting their nefarious designs.

“He further stated that the fight against Khwarij and their facilitators, acting on the behest of hostile elements, would continue until its logical conclusion,” according to the statement.

The COAS also highlighted that terrorist groups, including Fitna Al-Khawarij or Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, continued to operate from Afghan soil against Pakistan.

He said that the use of foreign weapons and equipment in recent terrorist attacks was clear evidence that Afghanistan remained a safe haven for such elements.

He reaffirmed that no entity would be allowed to disrupt Pakistan's peace and stability.

General Munir expressed profound condolences to the families of innocent civilians who lost their lives in this heinous and cowardly terrorist incident.

He also assured that while the perpetrators of the incident were neutralised instantly, however, the planners and facilitators of the dastardly attack would also be brought to justice soon.

He also said that the targeting of civilians, including children, women and the elderly, exposed the true intentions of Khwarij as enemies of Islam.

Emphasising the pivotal role of the local community, he reiterated that national unity is imperative in the fight against terrorism and assured that the armed forces would spare no effort in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Pakistan.

