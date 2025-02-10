Quetta [Pakistan], February 10 (ANI): The Baloch Yakjehti Committee (BYC) organised a series of protests across Balochistan on Sunday, demanding justice and condemning the ongoing state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings that have plagued the region.

In a post on X, BYC stated, "The systematic targeting of scholars, students, and activists in Balochistan has reached alarming levels, with enforced disappearances occurring daily, instilling fear and trauma among affected families. The BYC calls on all sections of society to raise their voices against these ongoing human rights violations."

Also Read | 'Gulf of America': US President Donald Trump Signs Proclamation, Renaming Gulf Mexico, Declares February 9 As Gulf of America Day.

Giving details of the protests, BYC revealed that the actions included a three-day awareness camp in Turbat, Kech, to highlight the disturbing rise of extrajudicial killings and targeted assassinations. The camp is a central part of the BYC's efforts to bring attention to these violations, and it serves as a platform for the families of victims to share their experiences. Other significant protests included a rally in Shaal, led by the BYC Shaal Zone, calling for justice in the case of Asma Jatak's abduction, the killing of Baloch scholar Allah Dad, and the disappearance of Mubarak and Hafiz Baloch. In Mastung and Kalat, BYC organised shutter-down strikes in response to these same issues, demanding accountability for the extrajudicial killing of Allah Dad and the abduction of Asma Baloch.

In Nushki, a protest rally was held from Mir Gul Khan Naseer Library to the Nushki Press Club, condemning state-backed death squads for their role in the abductions and killings. Meanwhile, rallies in Dalbandin, Chagai, and Yakmach echoed similar demands, with protesters calling attention to the forced disappearances and killings carried out by state forces.

Also Read | PM Modi France Visit: PM Narendra Modi Leaves for France Today To Co-Chair Third Edition of AI Action Summit, Strengthen Bilateral Ties.

In its post, BYC stated that it remains steadfast in its pursuit of justice for the oppressed Baloch people and continues to call on national and international human rights organisations to take notice of these grave violations.

Balochistan faces numerous issues, including state repression, enforced disappearances, and extrajudicial killings of activists, scholars, and civilians. The region suffers from economic neglect, with insufficient development, lack of basic infrastructure, and limited political autonomy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)