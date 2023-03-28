Lahore [Pakistan], March 28 (ANI): In a recent move, the Lahore High Court (LHC) dismissed a plea challenging the appointment of Mohsin Raza Naqvi as the caretaker Chief Minister of Punjab, The News International reported.

The government informed the court during the hearing on Monday that the ECP and the courts had the jurisdiction to stop a caretaker CM from abusing their position. The ECP has already halted the execution of a number of Naqvi's orders.

As the Election Commission of Pakistan has the authority to name the caretaker CM, Judge Shahid Karim stated that the appointment was done in accordance with the law, according to The News International.

Questioning Naqvi's appointment, the government contended that the ECP alone had the authority to nominate the caretaker chief minister.

The petitioner claimed that Naqvi had previously entered into a plea agreement with the National Accountability Bureau and was engaged in acts of corruption.

Earlier in January, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led by Imran Khan categorically rejected the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) decision on the appointment of Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi -- a nominee of the opposition -- as interim chief minister for Punjab, reported Geo News.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senior Vice-President Fawad Chaudhry rejected the appointment of Naqvi as caretaker Punjab chief executive and vowed to launch a massive campaign against "this system".

Reacting to the decision, Fawad said, "No other options left but taking to the streets against this system," reported Geo News.He added that they rejected the ECP's decision about appointing a "controversial" person to the key post.

Lahore-born Mohsin Raza Naqvi is a journalist by profession. He got his higher education in the United States and was associated with the American TV channel CNN during his stay in Miami. After returning to Pakistan, he served as the regional head of CNN.

According to a report, former prime minister and PPP chairperson Benazir Bhutto, who Mohsin had interviewed, was the last person she contacted before her assassination.

Mohsin founded the local media City News Network in 2009 at the age of 30 and now owns six news channels and a newspaper. He is also widely known in the political arena and has strong relations with leading political figures. (ANI)

