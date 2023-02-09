Islamabad, Feb 9 (PTI) A top Pakistan court on Thursday sought arguments by the parties concerned on the petition seeking the disqualification of former prime minister Imran Khan for concealing his alleged daughter's name in the nomination papers filed during the 2018 elections.

Chief Justice Aamer Farooq, heading a larger bench of the Islamabad High Court (IHC) heard the case to discuss the admissibility of the petition.

After initial arguments, Khan's lawyer, Salman Akram Raja, requested for adjournment of the hearing to allow time for further preparation.

The court accepted the pleas and adjourned the hearing until March 1, when both parties would present their final arguments on the matter.

Khan's opponents have claimed that he disclosed the names of his two sons -- Qasim Khan and Sulaiman Khan -- in the nomination papers but "omitted the name of his alleged daughter Tyrian White."

Sulaiman, 26, and Qasim, 23, are the two sons born to Khan from his marriage with Jemima Khan in 1995.

Tyrian was allegedly born out of wedlock with Khan's former lover Sita White, who took legal action against the former premier in the US.

In 1997, a court in California passed a default judgement declaring Tyrian as Khan's daughter after he refused to take a DNA test.

The 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician has not acknowledged Tyrian as his daughter.

A petitioner, Muhammad Sajid, through his plea filed last year with the IHC sought his disqualification under Article 62(i)(f) under the pretence that the concealment of the alleged daughter renders him unfit for office.

In 2018, a petitioner contested that Khan should be disqualified for providing incorrect information in his nomination papers by hiding his daughter.

Abdul Wahab Baloch, the petitioner at the time, was a candidate of the Pakistan Justice and Democratic Party, but he later joined Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) party and filed a request in February 2019 to withdraw the petition.

If these allegations are proven, Khan could be disqualified from contesting for life. Khan is in the crosshairs for buying gifts, including an expensive Graff wristwatch he had received as the premier at a discounted price from the state depository called Toshakhana and selling them for profit.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a no-confidence vote in his leadership, which he alleged was part of a US-led conspiracy targeting him because of his independent foreign policy decisions on Russia, China, and Afghanistan.

The PTI chief, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani Prime Minister to be ousted in a no-confidence vote in Parliament.

