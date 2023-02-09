Faisal Khan, also known as Mr. UAE 2020, was spotted at a high end dinner party on Tuesday, 7th of February 2020. The main guest is Shri Farooq Abdullah, and the host is Dr Rana Gurmeet Sodhi Let's take a closer look at who they are.

Rana Gurmeet Singh Sodhi, born on January 9th, 1954, is a representative of the Bharatiya Janata Party in the Indian political system. He has been a Member of the Legislative Assembly of Firozpur district in Punjab since 2002. Faisal Khan and Rana Gurmeet Singh have not only a political connection, but also a bond of friendship.

Next is another Indian political leader, Farooq Abdullah, who is a former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and a member of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference. Although there was President's rule during his term, Farooq continues to play an important role in Indian politics.