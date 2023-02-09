Mumbai, February 9: A fisherman in Ireland has become the talk of the town after he caught a rare blue lobster off the coast of Northern Ireland. The fisherman identified as Stuart Brown (28), a resident of Bangor, Co Down described the "rare blue lobster" as the best catch of his life.

Marine biologists have estimated the odds of catching the rare creature to be over 2,000,000/1. Speaking about his prized possession, Brown said that he was not able to believe what he saw when he pulled one of his lobster onto the deck of his boat "the Huntress". The incident took place last Friday. Stripey Horn Shark and Ghost Shark Discovered in Ocean Depths; View Images of the Rare and Mysterious Sea Creatures.

Recalling the catch, Brown said that he knew it was a lobster when a fourth pot came up while they were sitting in about 50 to 60 feet of water. However, Brown was taken aback when one of his crew members said that the lobster was blue.

"You would get lobsters out there that don't look normal, they’d be a bit browner or redder, just something different with them, but nothing that extreme," he added. He further said that he searched google to know how rare the lobster was and found that there was one in a two million chance of catching the rare creature. Weirdest Deep-Sea Creatures! From Green Brittle Star to Cowrie Snail, Man Shows The Bizarre Sea Animals Living Under Bali Sea That Inhabit The Same Planet As Us (Watch Videos).

Brown, who has been fishing since he was 11 also said that they found the lobster in the waters close to Blackhead Lighthouse. The rare blue lobster was released back into the water after Brown clicked a few picture of the rare creature as it was below the allowable size to keep.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 09, 2023 05:25 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).