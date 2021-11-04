Islamabad [Pakistan], November 4 (ANI): Pakistan has relaxed restrictions on air travel imposed due to COVID-19, allowing inbound air traffic at full capacity from November 10.

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said inbound air traffic will now operate at full quantum with effect from Nov 10, 2021, Dawn reported.

"After enforcement of obligatory vaccination for inbound travel in Pakistan with effect from Oct 21, Covid-19-related travel policy and health/testing protocols have been revised. Inbound air traffic will now operate at full quantum with effect from Nov 10, 2021," it said.

The forum further stated that five countries had been placed in category C on the basis of high positivity, high daily Covid-19 cases/deaths and low vaccination rate. These countries are Armenia, Bulgaria, Costa Rica, Iraq and Mexico.

On the other hand, Mongolia, Slovenia, Thailand, Trinidad and Tobago and Ukraine have been included in high-risk countries.

In the wake of high disease indicators, Russia, Iran, Ethiopia, Germany, the Philippines and Afghanistan have also been placed in high-risk [category] for continuous monitoring, but no travel restriction has been imposed," the statement said, adding that all countries (including high-risk nations) were placed in category B with no inbound travel restrictions.

An official of the Ministry of National Health Services (NHS), requesting not to be named, said Pakistan had introduced three categories to deal with Covid-19.

"Countries in category A are exempted from the mandatory Covid-19 test, travellers from areas in B category require a negative polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test that must be taken within 72 hours of the travel date while people coming from nations in C category are restricted and can travel only under specific NCOC guidelines," he added.

The NCOC said 100pc vaccination for all inbound passengers would be ensured while all passengers of six years age and above (locals/ foreigners) should be in possession of a negative PCR test report (max 72 hours old) before boarding.

The forum said testing protocols were applicable on all inbound border terminals except Afghanistan. (ANI)

