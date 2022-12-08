Islamabad, Dec 8 (PTI) Pakistan said on Thursday that it enhanced the security of its diplomats in Afghanistan after last week's botched attempt on the life of its head of mission in Kabul.

Pakistan's Charge d'Affaires to Afghanistan Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani was targeted on Friday by unidentified gunmen while he was taking a walk in the embassy compound, but he was saved by the security guard deployed for his protection.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said at the weekly briefing that Pakistan was in touch with the Afghan authorities on the probe into the gun attack on Nizamani.

“I would like to assure you (media) that since the incident on 2nd December, the Government of Pakistan has increased the security of its diplomats and our missions. We are in contact with Afghan authorities in this regard as well. I will not go further into the details of security-related matters,” she said.

Baloch also said that Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari would be travelling to Singapore tonight on the second leg of his 3-day East Asia visit.

“He landed in Bali, Indonesia last evening and will travel to Singapore tonight. This morning the Foreign Minister attended the 15th Bali Democracy Forum,” she said.

At the Forum, the Foreign Minister stressed the need for democracies to reinvent themselves to be more responsive to the needs of their people. He called for the reform of international financial institutions and underscored the importance of democracies in developing countries to collaborate in responding to common challenges.

Foreign Minister has held a meeting with his counterpart from Indonesia Retno Marsudi. He also held a meeting with the Foreign Minister of Bosnia-Herzegovina Dr Bisera Turkovic.

In Singapore, the foreign minister will meet Foreign Minister Dr Vivian Balakrishnan and President Halimah Yacob.

“During these meetings, the Foreign Minister will emphasize the importance accorded by Pakistan to its relations with Singapore, a key partner in ASEAN. The two sides will discuss cooperation in diverse areas and measures to add momentum to bilateral relations,” according to FO.

