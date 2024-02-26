Islamabad [Pakistan], February 26 (ANI): Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Ahsan Iqbal strongly criticised Imran Khan, the founder of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), over his letter to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) requesting an audit of the general elections, ARY News reported.

During a ceremony, the former planning minister condemned Imran Khan's action, labelling it as "hostility towards the country."

Iqbal asserted that Imran Khan's letter was another attempt to impede the loan program by reaching out to the IMF.

At the Adiala Jail, Imran Khan confirmed writing a letter to the global lender, emphasising the need for a thorough examination of the election results before any further financial support is provided to Islamabad.

Khan expressed concerns about the potential consequences of obtaining a loan under the current economic circumstances, questioning, "If the country gets a loan in such a situation, then who will return it?"

The timing of the letter drew significant backlash for the PTI, considering the country's severe economic crisis and the imminent consideration of a new IMF programme by the upcoming government.

Speaking on the recent elections, Ahsan Iqbal remarked that the three provinces of the country had rejected PTI's politics at the polls. "The PML-N had bagged a majority in Punjab. However, we got to form the coalition government in the centre," he added.

Expressing optimism, Iqbal said a revolutionary change will be seen in Punjab following the appointment of PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz as the next chief minister.

"The PTI elected lawmakers should play a positive role in the National Assembly," he said.

Acknowledging the economic challenges facing the country, Iqbal emphasised the collective responsibility of steering the nation out of the crisis. "It is up to everyone to steer the country out of the crisis," he added, ARY News reported. (ANI)

