Islamabad, May 18 (PTI) Pakistan's Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar will travel to China on Monday, where he is expected to hold bilateral talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi.

Afghanistan's Acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi will also arrive in China on May 20 to attend the trilateral meeting, Geo News reported.

“The foreign ministers of the three countries are expected to discuss the promotion of regional trade, enhanced security cooperation, and the evolving situation in the region, particularly in the wake of the recent Pakistan-India conflict,” the broadcaster reported.

It would be Dar's first foreign trip after India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end a conflict that saw four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes.

China had welcomed the understanding between India and Pakistan, saying it is in the fundamental and long-term interest of both countries, and is conducive to regional peace and stability.

India carried out precision strikes under 'Operation Sindoor' on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir early on May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people. Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10.

