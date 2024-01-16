Islamabad [Pakistan], January 16 (ANI): Pakistan's former interior minister and Awami Muslim League (AML) chief, Sheikh Rasheed, was arrested in connection with the May 9 riots cases on Tuesday, ARY News reported.

According to the report, the former minister appeared before ATC for confirmation of bail in 14 cases registered against him in the May 9 riots cases.

Also Read | Madison Marsh Crowned Miss America 2024: 22-Year-Old Becomes First Active-Duty US Air Force Officer to Hold National Pageant Title.

The minister was granted bail in thirteen cases out of fourteen. However, his application for bail in a riot case filed at New Town police station was rejected.

Rasheed is accused to have planned the vandalism and attack on a sensitive installation on May 9, following the arrest of former prime minister Imran Khan.

Also Read | Golriz Ghahraman Resigns: New Zealand's First Refugee MP Quits Over Allegations of Shoplifting From Clothing Boutiques, Says Theft Was Related to 'Personal Stress and Trauma'.

However, after the May 9 riots, Rasheed turned against the former Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, calling him 'stubborn'.

Speaking to a private news channel, the former interior minister said he had been on a 'Chilla' (underground) for the last 40 days.

Sheikh Rasheed, an ally of former PTI founder Imran Khan, said he had the opportunity to reflect on many things during the chilla.

"No one caused me any harm during this period," he added.

The AML president stated further that he always stood by the Pakistan Army, adding that he also advised the former PTI chief to be on "good terms with the army."

"I am proud to call myself the spokesperson of the Pakistan Army," Rasheed said.

Rasheed announced earlier that he will contest the upcoming general elections 2024 from prison, according to ARY News.

Speaking to reporters, Rasheed said he would not be released from prison as several cases have been registered against him, ARY News reported.

On his political future, Rasheed said he will contest general elections from prison.

"The actual number of cases against me will be disclosed in the anti-terrorism court (ATC)," he said.

"I had already secured bail in 20 cases. However, I won't be released as several cases against me are still in court. I have informed five top lawyers of Pakistan about my decision to contest the polls from jail," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)