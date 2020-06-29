Peshawar, Jun 29 (PTI) The Pakistan government has sought a detailed report from the provincial governments on the status of job reservation for the minorities in various departments.

The move by the Pakistan government came after a few European countries accused Islamabad of not fulfilling the quota reserved for minorities in government jobs.

Also Read | Government of India Bans 59 Mobile Apps Including Tik Tok, UC Browser And Other Chinese Apps: Live News Breaking & Coronavirus Updates on June 29, 2020.

The Foreign Office wrote letters to the establishment division, Islamabad and interior departments of the provinces, including that of Gilgit-Baltistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, seeking details of the jobs provided to minorities against their quota in the government departments.

“…European countries have labeled serious allegations against Pakistan government. Five per cent quota is reserved for the minorities in the government departments of Pakistan,” a senior official from the Foregin Office said.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: China's CNBG Finds Success in Human Trials of Another Experimental Vaccine.

Minorities in the Muslim-majority Pakistan makeup less than five per cent of the country's total population.

According to official estimates, 75 lakh Hindus live in Pakistan.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)