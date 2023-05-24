Islamabad [Pakistan], May 24 (ANI): Asad Umar, the secretary general of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), and a close aide of Imran Khan was ordered to be released immediately on Wednesday by the Islamabad High Court (IHC), ARY News reported.

The court was presided over by Justice Miangul Aurangzeb, who ruled that his arrest was in violation of the MPO (Maintenance of Public Order Ordinance).

On May 10, a day after nationwide demonstrations over PTI Chairman Imran Khan's arrest broke out, Umar was brought into custody from the IHC grounds under the MPO.

Justice Miangul Aurangzeb said during the hearing today that "they will not let you go until you hold a press conference, reported ARY News, a Pakistan-based news channel.

"Asad Umar's cases are in front of me. If I issue an order today, I don't know what will happen tomorrow," Justice Aurangzeb said.

The court then ordered Umar to withdraw his inflammatory tweets and submit an affidavit.

Earlier on May 12, Asad Umar challenged his arrest in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) premises, ARY News reported. A close aide of Imran Khan, Asad Umar challenged the arrest under the Maintenance of Public Order (MPO).

Asad Umar contested his MPO arrest before the Islamabad High Court through Babar Awan and Amna Ali. Respondents in the plea include the Secretary of the Interior, the IG of Police, and others.

In his plea, the former federal minister claimed that in accordance with the Supreme Court's ruling, no arrests may be made on high court property, ARY News reported.

"My fundamental human rights were violated during my arrest from the IHC grounds," Umar added in his plea. (ANI)

