Karachi, Jul 9 (PTI) A senior Pakistani journalist has gone missing after he was taken into custody allegedly by police personnel in Karachi, raising fears for his safety and leading to widespread condemnation by the media organisations.

Syed Muhammad Askari a senior reporter with Pakistan's largest circulated Urdu newspaper, Daily Jang was picked by men in plain clothes late at night on Saturday. Askari was taken into custody by police and personnel in plain clothes, according to his friend present at the time of the incident.

A police mobile and a white vehicle intercepted Askari's car near Korangi Road in Pakistan's Sindh province on Saturday night as the two were returning from a wedding, his friend claimed.

He further stated that police and plain-clothed unknown people detained the two, even though Askari introduced himself to them and told them that he was a reporter.

However, Askari's companion was later released. He brought the vehicle to the Jang office and reported the detention.

“These men intercepted his car and after identifying him took him away forcibly.” The Station House Officer of Zaman Town Police Station Rao Rafiq was also informed about the incident but denied any knowledge, Geo News reported.

Meanwhile, Korangi Superintendent of Police Tariq Nawaz said information about the incident was being obtained.

The family has demanded that authorities recover Askari immediately, the report added.

Meanwhile, the office-bearers of the Karachi Press Club, Karachi Union of Journalists and the Education Reporters Association have condemned the incident and demanded Askari's immediate recovery.

A statement, issued by Karachi Union of Journalists (KUJ) General Secretary Aajiz Jamali, stated that it was “extremely concerning that armed men publicly kidnap journalists (while) the administration and the government remain silent spectators”.

Meanwhile, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon said that he got the information about the journalist and had spoken to Daily Jang management, Geo News reported.

“I have discussed the matter with additional IG police. Syed Mohammad Askari is being traced,” the provincial minister said.

Several journalists had earlier been picked up in a similar manner in Karachi.

The latest such incident before Askari was of a Geo News journalist, Zubair Anjum, who was picked up from his residence in Karachi's Model Colony area last month.

However, Anjum returned to his home safe and sound a day after being taken in.

Before that, a well-known lawyer and activist, Jibran Nasir was also taken away while returning home with his wife from a wedding reception.

