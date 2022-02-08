Lahore [Pakistan], February 8 (ANI): The Imran Khan government must address the deprivations of the people of Balochistan, said Pakistan's Jamaat-i-Islami (JI) chief Sirajul Haq calling on Islamabad to ensure the fulfilment of the commitments made to them, reported local media.

The people of the province had been being deceived in the name of different packages since the tenure of Pervez Musharraf. The government must address the deprivations of the people of Balochistan, Dawn quoted Haq as saying.

The JI leader also called on the government to ensure the fulfilment of the commitments made with the people of Balochistan by the governments in Islamabad for years.

The JI leader was speaking to a Baloch delegation that called on him at Mansoora on Monday.

Haq further hit out at Imran Khan government and said that they recently signed an agreement with the leaders of the Gwadar rights movement but it so far failed to honour its commitment.

The Baloch people were deprived of basic rights despite the fact the province was enriched with enormous resources, said the JI leader inline the call of the people of Balochistan.

Calling on the Imran Khan government to realise the sensitivity of the situation, Haq urged Islamabad to take concrete measures to address the issue. (ANI)

