London [UK], February 4 (ANI): The Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leader Altaf Hussain has called for the documentation of plundered wealth and concealed property in all shapes and forms, regarding which he also wrote to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently.

Had written to International Monetary Fund (IMF) in his letter to the IMF, Hussain requested the IMF authorities to make sure the spree of unbridled corruption in Pakistan in the form of usurpation, and plunder of taxpayer money is checked. In order to sanction any IMF programme, the IMF has to bind Pakistan to foolproof documentation of all moveable and immovable properties owned by the government officers, and their plundered wealth. Or else, the IMF programme would have no result-oriented progress.

He asked the IMF's Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva to make sure that the burden of the IMF programme for Pakistan should address inflation, and control poverty and that the elite plunderers must be brought into the tax net.

The stolen wealth of grade 17 to grade 22 officers in civil and military bureaucracy amounts to trillion dollars. The ghoulish plunderers have even procured islands abroad from the taxpayer's money they stole, he added.

Hussain also requested the IMF MD to constitute at least a 100-member team for Pakistan with high expertise in the investigation to supervise documentation of stolen wealth and prosperity within the country and abroad and make all documents public. This would expose the corrupt and facilitate the law enforcers to take appropriate legal actions.

However, Hussain doubted that the Government of Pakistan will not fulfil the task given by the IMF and will not reveal the details of the actual wealth robbed, assets and properties of Grade 17 to Grade 22 officers.

While explaining his suggestions, he said it is necessary for good and transparent relations with Pakistan to keep full transparency and check on corruption. The wealth should be presented to the IMF and documented. He further wrote in his letter that the spirit of this message is very clear and the steps suggested in it will ensure the transparency of the IMF program for Pakistan. (ANI)

