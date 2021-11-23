Islamabad [Pakistan], November 23 (ANI): The National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee's (PAC) has asked National Accountability Bureau (NAB) chairman retired Justice Javed Iqbal to appear in front of the panel before November 29 and warned of action if he fails to do so.

NAB chairman failed to appear before National Assembly's PAC meeting on Monday.

National Assembly's Public Accounts Committee (PAC) held a meeting on Monday to inspect the appropriation of National Accountability Bureau (NAB) accounts from 2010-17 and its audit paras from 2011 to 2017 along with those related to National Disaster Management Authority from 2015-18. PAC warned NAB Chairman and retired Justice Javed Iqbal to appear before the panel till November 29, reported Geo News.

Noor Alam Khan, presiding convener of the Sub-Committee of the PAC stated that if Iqbal, who is also Principal Accounts Officer (PAO) at NAB, fails to appear before the panel by November 29, he will exercise his powers, reported the News International.

The convener of the PAC subcommittee, on Iqbal's non-attendance, assured him that no personal attacks will be made against him and only the talks with respect to the audit objections and paras will take place, reported Geo News. Alam also stated that he would personally welcome the NAB chairman.

Geo News quoted Alam as saying, "Let me know in written when the principal accounts officer would appear and if you do not, then I will use my powers."

On Khawaja Asif's and Naveed Qamar's request, Alam gave the NAB's PAO one week time to appear before the committee.

NAB had told the sub-committee that DG supervises their accounts and related affairs. NAB will appoint a separate office for the PAC sub-committee. Reported Geo News. NAB DG has asked for a three to four weeks time period to access the circumstance and find a solution. The sub-committee has permitted one week time, till November 29 to NAB PAO to appear before the panel. (ANI)

