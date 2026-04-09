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New York [US], April 9 (ANI): Muhammad Shahzeb Khan (also known as Shahzeb Jadoon), a 21-year-old Pakistani national, on Wednesday (local time) pleaded guilty to attempting to carry out a mass shooting at a Jewish center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Justice Department, in a press release, announced that Khan, a 21-year-old Pakistani national who was living in Canada on a study permit, admitted to planning what he hoped would be the deadliest attack on U.S. soil since 9/11.

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Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 21, also known as "Shahzeb Jadoon," pleaded guilty before US District Judge Paul G Gardephe and is scheduled to be sentenced on August 12, 2026.

https://x.com/DOJNatSec/status/2041991052286918989?s=20

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"Khan planned a mass shooting at a Jewish center in New York City, timed to coincide with the anniversary of the October 7th Hamas attacks, with the explicit goal of killing as many Jews as possible," said Assistant Attorney General for National Security John A Eisenberg, as per a statement by the US Department of Justice.

"Khan declared that New York City was the 'perfect' venue for his attack because of its large Jewish population and boasted that his plot could be the largest attack on U.S. soil since 9/11. The National Security Division will work tirelessly to ensure that terrorists like Khan face the full weight of American law," the statement further quoted Eisenberg as saying.

The Department of Justice stated that in or about November 2023, Khan, a Pakistani national residing in Canada, began posting on social media and communicating with others about his support for ISIS, including by distributing ISIS propaganda videos and literature.

Khan subsequently began planning terrorist attacks in the US in support of ISIS, including by communicating his plans with two individuals who, unbeknownst to Khan, were undercover officers (the UCs).

Khan told the officers that he, alongwith his associate, was planning to carry out an attack targeting Jews in the city. He also asked the officers to obtain AR-style assault rifles, ammunition, and other materials to carry out the attacks, and identified locations in a city where the attacks would take place. He also told the officers that he knew a smuggler who would help him cross the border to the US, as stated in the statement.

In or about August 2024, Khan changed his target to New York City, telling the UCs that the target location would now be a prominent Jewish religious center in Brooklyn, New York. Khan noted that "if we succeed with our plan this would be the largest Attack on US soil since 9/11," as per the statement.

The offence carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, as per the Department of Justice. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)