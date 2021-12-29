Islamabad [Pakistan], December 29 (ANI): Slamming Imran Khan Cabinet's decision to approve first security policy, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) has expressed concern over the government's act of bypassing Parliament in the formulation of the key policy matter.

PPP Senator Raza Rabbani on Tuesday said that the National Security Policy (NSP), which had been first approved by the National Security Committee (NSC) on Monday and later by the federal cabinet, was denied any input from parliament, Dawn newspaper reported.

Also Read | Pakistan: University in Punjab Province Bans Fitted Jeans, Imposes Strict Dress Code for Students.

Rabbani recalled that the government had promised to share the details of its agreement with the-then banned Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan at an appropriate time, however, it failed in this regard.

On Monday, Pakistan's NSC, the highest forum for coordination on security issues, had approved its first-ever NSP, covering all internal and external security aspects, including the situation in Afghanistan.

Also Read | Vladimir Putin’s Concerns Over Lack of Security on Afghanistan’s Borders Draw Taliban’s Reaction.

Pakistan National Security Adviser (NSA) Moeed Yusuf, highlighted that Pakistan was shifting to a comprehensive national security framework while the ultimate purpose of national security was to ensure the safety and security of citizens, Dawn newspaper reported.

During the 36th NSC meeting, it was informed that the policy had been devised with the consultation of all stakeholders concerned. "To ensure this citizen-centric approach to security, the NSP put economic security at the core," Yusuf said.

The security policy meeting was chaired by Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan with participation from key ministers, chairman joint chiefs of staff committee, all services chiefs, national security advisor, and senior civil and military officers, according to Dawn.

This is Pakistan's first-ever National Security Policy in a documented form. Pakistan media reports said that the draft puts economic and military security at the core of policy and outlines the challenges and opportunities facing Pakistan in the coming years.

Aside from the military and economic issues, the document throws light on Pakistan's water security as well as population growth, terrorism and foreign policy. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)