Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): The Advisor to Pakistan's Prime Minister on Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Qamar Zaman Kaira on Sunday demanded a full Supreme Court bench to hear the current political and constitutional crisis in Punjab.

The remarks were made a day after the Supreme Court announced its verdict over Punjab's by-election.

Addressing a press conference in Lala Musa, he said that the court decision will be accepted by the government and its allies, ARY News reported.

While rejecting the term of the Trustee Chief Minister, Kaira said that the directions of the party heads were violated by the members of the Pakistan Muslim League Q (PML-Q) and said that the constitution does not have space for such things.

The ruling coalition in Pakistan demanded of the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Umar Ata Bandial on Saturday to form a full bench to hear a petition from PTI candidate for CM Punjab Parvez Elahi challenging a ruling from Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly to reject votes of PML-Q during the election, local media reported.

The Supreme Court must take up a review petition from Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) and other petitions jointly, a handout issued by the coalition government said adding that the people are paying for the political instability through inflation, unemployment and poverty.

"This is a matter of national and political importance," it read.

Notably, Pakistan Supreme Court allowed Hamza Shahbaz to stay as a 'trustee' chief minister of Punjab till the court resumes hearing on Monday.

A three-member SC bench comprising Pakistan Chief Justice Umar Ata Bandial, Justice Ijazul Ahsan and Justice Munib Akhter issued the verbal order during a hearing on PML-Q leader Pervez Elahi's petition.

In its order after the day-long hearing, the court said that it cannot leave a province without a chief executive and so, "Hamza will continue to work as a trustee chief minister till Monday."

The court also said Hamza is not allowed to work as per the constitution and law during the time period. Supreme Court directed Hamza Shehbaz to exercise only ceremonial powers while restraining him from exercising the absolute powers of the chief minister till Monday.

"The chief minister, Hamza Shehbaz will not use his powers for political gains," it stressed.

The apex court then adjourned the hearing of the plea filed by PML-Q's Chaudhry Pervez Elahi.

Former Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) filed a petition against Mazari's ruling to reject 10 PML-Q votes in Punjab Chief Minister's elections, media reports said.

The development comes after the leaders of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) reached Supreme Court (SC) registry in Lahore late at night and submitted a petition against the CM Punjab election. (ANI)

