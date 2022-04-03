Islamabad [Pakistan], April 3 (ANI): The Human Rights Commission (HRCP) strongly warned the federal government to refrain from resorting to any unconstitutional measures to prevent members of Parliament from attending Sunday's National Assembly session where a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister Imran Khan will be held.

"Equally, state institutions have no right to interfere in what is a parliamentary process. In neither case have such moves resolved or even allayed Pakistan's chronic troubles as a fledgling democracy," the HRCP said in a statement.

The rights group said the media must remain free to report and analyse the proceedings fairly and independently.

"We also condemn threats to journalists who have commented - as is their job - on the questionable behaviour of Prime Minister @ImranKhanPTI and his government in recent days," it added.

Amid fears of political upheaval could disrupt the no-confidence vote against Imran Khan on Sunday, thousands of security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad.

The security in Islamabad has been put on high alert and the authorities started sealing the red zone Friday night. A total of 10,000 security personnel have been deployed in Islamabad's red zone, SAMAA TV reported Saturday night.

The security measure was taken after Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan called on his supporters to launch 'peaceful' protests in face of defeat in the country's national assembly, SAMAA TV reported.

In an editorial on Saturday, Pakistan's Dawn said Imran Khan seems willing to go to any lengths in his determination to convert his looming defeat in Sunday's vote of no-confidence into a moment of political martyrdom.

"As if the shock value of an international conspiracy to oust him was not enough, his close aides and Mr Khan himself have since doubled down with public statements that they fear an attempt on his life," the newspaper said.

Criticising the country's prime minister, the Pakistani daily said one hopes that Imrana Khan is not simply trying to create panic among his supporters, many of whom have already issued passionate calls for rallies and demonstrations ahead of the Sunday vote. (ANI)

