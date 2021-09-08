Islamabad, Sep 8 (PTI) Pakistan on Wednesday announced to dispatch humanitarian assistance comprising food and medicines for the people of Afghanistan and expressed hope that the new interim government in the country would work for peace while looking after the humanitarian needs of the people.

“Three C-130s are being dispatched to Afghanistan. After the first immediate tranche through air, further supplies would continue through land routes,” the Foreign Office said in a statement.

Also Read | WHO Chief Tedros Adhanom Urges Halt to COVID-19 Booster Shots for Rest of the Year.

Pakistan would continue to do its best to help Afghan brethren during the prevalent challenging environment, it said.

Pakistan has also urged the international community to play its role in helping the people of Afghanistan to avert possible humanitarian crises.

Also Read | Australia Identified as ‘Transmission Hotspot’ for Deadly Avian Malaria.

In a separate statement issued on Wednesday, Pakistan expressed hope that the newly formed interim government in Afghanistan would work for peace while looking after the humanitarian needs of the people.

“Pakistan was closely following the evolving situation in Afghanistan,” the FO said in the statement issued in reaction to the announcement by the Taliban to form the new government.

It said Pakistan noted the latest announcement about formation of an interim political set-up in Kabul, which would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan.

“We hope that the new political dispensation will ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security and stability in Afghanistan as well as work towards taking care of humanitarian and development needs of the Afghan people,” FO said.

Pakistan reaffirmed its abiding commitment to a peaceful, stable, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, according to the statement.

Pakistan is considered very close to the Taliban but it is in no hurry to accord recognition to the new government because it has been urging for an inclusive government but experts said that the set up unveiled by the Taliban is far from being broad based, the statement added.

It has already announced to follow a regional approach on the issue of recognising the Taliban government.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)