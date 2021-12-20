Islamabad, Dec 20 (PTI) Pakistan, Turkey, and Malaysia will set up a joint television channel to promote media links among them, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry has said.

Chaudhry said that focal persons for media sharing have been designated and a joint media network will be developed, Radio Pakistan reported on Monday.

"Issues of extremism need to be tackled in Pakistan, Malaysia and other Muslim countries," Chaudhry was quoted as saying.

In September 2019, Prime Minister Imran Khan had first announced that Pakistan, Turkey, Malaysia will jointly launch an English language television channel to correct misperceptions and confront the challenges posed by Islamophobia.

The three-nation channel would offer Muslims a dedicated media presence to help in “setting the record straight” on Islam and fighting the phenomenon of Islamophobia internationally, he had said.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and Turkey had announced that they are collectively bringing a period drama on the life of Salahuddin Ayyubi, a Muslim warrior and founder of the Ayyubid Dynasty in West Asia.

He also suggested that under the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) platform, a unit of scholars should be named to provide guidance on religious issues.

The minister said the jurisdiction of Pakistan's newly formed Rehmat-ul-Alamin Authority would be expanded, and a similar unit would be formed under the OIC.

