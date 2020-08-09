Islamabad, Aug 9 (PTI) Pakistan on Sunday welcomed A traditional Afghan council's recommendation to release the remaining 400 Taliban members, expressing hope that the move will help in an early start to negotiations between Afghanistan's warring sides.

The traditional Afghan council concluded Sunday with hundreds of delegates agreeing to free 400 Taliban members.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Reports 10,820 New COVID-19 Cases and 97 Deaths Today: Live Breaking News Headlines & Coronavirus Updates on August 9, 2020.

"We hope that with the implementation of this step relating to the prisoners' release, as envisaged in the US-Taliban Peace Agreement, the intra-Afghan negotiations will commence at the earliest,” the Foreign Office (FO) said in a statement.

The deal negotiated between the US and Taliban calls for the government to free 5,000 prisoners and for the Taliban to free 1,000 government and military personnel in its custody as a goodwill gesture ahead of the start of negotiations.

Also Read | US Hits 5 Million COVID-19 Cases, Death Toll Crosses 162,400: John Hopkins Tally.

It said Pakistan repeatedly emphasised that the Afghan leaders must seize this historic opportunity and work together constructively through intra-Afghan negotiations to secure a comprehensive, broad-based and inclusive political settlement in Afghanistan.

The international community must also reinforce its support for the success of intra-Afghan negotiations for sustained and durable peace and stability in Afghanistan.

For its part, Pakistan has consistently supported an Afghan-led and Afghan-owned peace and reconciliation process. Pakistan's positive contribution to the process is internationally recognized, said the FO.

Pakistan reaffirmed its support for a peaceful, stable, united, democratic, sovereign and prosperous Afghanistan, at peace with itself and with its neighbours, according to the FO.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)