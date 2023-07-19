Islamabad [Pakistan], July 19 (ANI): Two children were killed and three more were left in critical condition after allegedly drinking a ‘poisoned milkshake’ in Punjab’s Sahiwal, Pakistan-based ARY News reported on Tuesday.

As per the details, a man from Sahiwal made a milkshake for his five children, and after drinking it, the condition of all five children deteriorated.

They were immediately shifted to Teaching Hospital, but a seven-month-old Anas and three-year-old Haram were declared dead, ARY news reported.

The condition of 13-year-old Abeeha, 11-year-old Faiqa, and 6-year-old Emaan still remains critical.

Earlier, at least 16 children among 19 people died due to a mysterious fever in Muhammad Ali Laghari goth in Karachi’s Kemari District, as per ARY news.

According to details, more than 30 children were still sick of mysterious fever as there were no dispensaries in the area for treatment. Moreover, the smoke coming from illegal factories makes it difficult to breathe for the patients.

District Health Office (DHO) Kemari Muhammad Arif claimed that the death of two children are due to Measles [Khasra], adding that a team was working further to find out the reasons behind the deaths in Goth, ARY news reported.

He further stated that the team is collecting samples from the patients and directed them to establish the medical camps and appoint doctors to take further care of the patients. (ANI)

