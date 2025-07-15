Lahore [Pakistan], July 15 (ANI): At least six people were killed and dozens injured in rain-related incidents across Punjab as widespread monsoon rains lashed most parts of the province on Monday, submerging low-lying areas and causing power outages, Dawn reported.

According to Dawn, Lahore recorded 20.9mm of rainfall in the past 24 hours, while Okara received 72mm, Sahiwal 66mm, Dera Ghazi Khan 51mm, Mianwali 38mm, Bahawalpur 36mm, Kot Addu 33mm, Gujranwala 30mm, Layyah 23mm, and Murree 22mm. Rain was also recorded in Rawalpindi, Attock, Sialkot, Faisalabad, Toba Tek Singh, Rahim Yar Khan, Multan, and Lodhran.

In Okara, two farm workers were killed by lightning near the Haveli Lakkha area. Rescue 1122 told Dawn that 19 people were injured in separate incidents across the district.

In Bahawalnagar, two students were killed and 12 others injured when the roof of a seminary-cum-mosque collapsed due to rain in Minchinabad on Sunday night, Dawn reported. In Sahiwal, a man died and two others were injured in separate roof collapse incidents in villages 147/EB and 14/SP in Arifwala tehsil.

In another rain-related tragedy, a woman died while her husband and son were injured when the roof of their room collapsed in Nathowala village in Kasur, Dawn reported. A similar incident in Toba Tek Singh left four people critically injured, according to the report.

Rain is likely to continue in most districts of Punjab over the next 24 hours. The third spell of monsoon is predicted to last till July 17, according to a weather advisory issued by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), Dawn noted.

Rain with thunder and scattered heavy to extremely heavy falls is expected in multiple areas including Islamabad/Rawalpindi, Murree, Galiyat, Attock, Chakwal, Jhelum, Mandi Bahauddin, Gujrat, Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Wazirabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura, Sialkot, Narowal, Sahiwal, Jhang, Toba Tek Singh, Nankana Sahib, Chiniot, Faisalabad, Okara, Kasur, Khushab, Sargodha, Bhakkar, Mianwali, Bahawalpur, Bahawalnagar, Dera Ghazi Khan, Multan, Khanewal, Lodhran, Muzaffargarh, Rajanpur, Rahim Yar Khan, Kot Addu, and Layyah between July 14 and 17, Dawn reported.

Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Director General Irfan Ali Kathia said the water flow in most rivers of Punjab was normal, adding that a moderate flood was reported at Taunsa in the Indus River.

"The flow of water in Chenab, Ravi, Jhelum, and Sutlej is at normal level," he said, according to Dawn. "The flow of water in Rajanpur hill torrents is also normal. A high level of flood is passing through Dera Ghazi Khan's Vidor and Rudkohi torrents."

"In view of the emergency situation, the district administration and related institutions must remain alert," Kathia said, warning of the possibility of further increases in river and stream water levels due to continued rainfall.

The PDMA has issued a monsoon alert for the entire province. Thunderstorms and lightning are expected in most districts of Punjab from July 15 to 17, Dawn reported. Kathia also issued instructions to commissioners and deputy commissioners across Punjab to remain on high alert in light of rising water levels in rivers and adjacent streams. (ANI)

